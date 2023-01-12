Content
West Bay man, 24, dies in crash involving transport truck

The fatal collision happened along Highway 104 in East Havre Boucher Tuesday night. A 24-year-old West Bay, N.S., man, died at the scene.

Highway 104 in East Havre Boucher, N.S., was closed for several hours after the crash. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

A 24-year-old man has died following a collision involving a transport truck in East Havre Boucher, N.S., late Tuesday.

Around 9:05 p.m. AT, Antigonish County District RCMP, fire services, and paramedics responded to the crash on Highway 104.

Officers say a transport truck travelling west toward Antigonish and a car travelling east toward Cape Breton collided. 

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man from West Bay, N.S., died at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

The driver of the transport truck, a 30-year-old Ontario man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. 

Highway 104 was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police are continuing to investigate.

