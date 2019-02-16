More flooding for Antigonish parking lot

A parking lot in Antigonish, N.S., that flooded and froze resulting in cars being trapped in ice last year has flooded again.

According to the town, the Creighton Lane parking lot flooded after significant rainfall.

Officials from the town were onsite Saturday restricting access the parking lot.

There were five cars in the parking lot that will need to be towed.

"All we can do right now is restrict access to the area," said Kate Gorman, the town's marketing and communications officer. "We're urging the public to stay away from the area because it's a matter of safety."

Gorman said she doesn't anticipate any cars will get stuck in ice like they did last year.

"It's supposed to stay milder throughout the day, so we don't see that as a major concern at this point," she said.

