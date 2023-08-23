No car? No problem. Antigonish offers free transport to recreational sites

A pilot project in Antigonish County is offering free transportation to recreational sites and outdoor activities to encourage residents to be more physically active.

The project, which is running until the end of August, is designed to reduce barriers — like lack of transportation — to physical activity.

Laurie Boucher, the mayor of the Town of Antigonish, said people can use the service to visit beaches, sports fields, recreation centres and other locations in the county.

"If people are wanting to get out to the beach or take part in a program in town, but can't get a drive back home, they can dial-a-ride and the community transit will provide that transportation for them," Boucher told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Halifax on Tuesday.

Boucher said the project is offered in conjunction with the municipality, the province and local transit service.

Municipality of the County of Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron with Town of Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

To get a ride to or from a site, people can call the community transit's dial-a-ride program. Trips must be booked two days in advance.

The service is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

Owen McCarron, the warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, said the municipality determined there was a gap in access to recreational services and events.

He said there are a lot of opportunities around the county, like swimming, paddle boarding and boating, that families would "love to get to."

"So having this here pilot will really, I think, open up the possibilities as we go forward to [an] even better use of transit, and create awareness on both sides, on the recreational opportunities, but also on the transit side and that's critically important," he said.

Boucher said in the first 10 days of the service, there were more than 58 trips and passengers ranged from toddlers to seniors.

"We are finding — and I'm sure later on when all the data is in — that this is something that we were missing out on," she said. "So hopefully after everything is said and done, we'll have some good data to provide more services year after year."

Mainstreet NS 9:19 No car? No problem. Antigonish offering free transport to recreational sites For the month of August, folks in Antigonish County can hitch a ride for free to recreational centres, beaches and other locations. It's all part of a pilot project to reduce barriers to physical activity.

Boucher said the month-long project cost about $4,000. She said if it's successful, the service may be provided every year.

"We're very fortunate in town and county to have very passionate recreation crew, and their main objective is to get people active and involved."

MORE TOP STORIES