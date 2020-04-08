157th Antigonish Highland Games cancelled due to COVID-19

For only the second time in Antigonish Highland Games history, the event will be postponed.

Event organizers announced on Wednesday that the 157th annual games, which were to take place this July, will be cancelled and rescheduled for July 2021.

The only other time the games were cancelled was during the First World War.

Highland Society president Bill Fraser said the decision was made as a result of rules around COVID-19 and with guidance from the Public Health Agency of Canada and the government of Nova Scotia.

Fraser called the decision "unfortunate," adding the games are important for the region as many visitors make annual trips to Antigonish to enjoy the festivities.

"It's a significant event in our community," he said. "Families look at the highland games as a come home week."

With more than 5,000 visitors coming to the town and county annually, and upwards of 800 athletes, Fraser said the decision needed to be made to give enough notice for travellers.

"There's a great deal of planning that goes into one of these events and commitments," Fraser said. "The further we continue to delay the decision in terms of human resources and financial, it gets more complicated."

The games include a number of events, including dinners, plays and concerts, along with piping and drumming competitions and the popular "heavy events," such as hammer throw and caber toss.

