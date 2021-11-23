Antigonish residents told to stay home after heavy rain causes flooding

Residents of Antigonish, N.S., are being warned to stay home after heavy rains have caused flooding and washed out roads.

Main Street is flooded and closed between Court and St. Andrew's streets. Chisholm Park and Columbus Field are also closed due to rising water, as well as the Creighton Lane parking lot.

Town spokesperson Kate Gorman said Brierly Brook and Wrights River are overflowing their banks. She said public works crews are cleaning catch basins.

"But things are happening quickly and we're just advising residents, if they can, to please stay home and be mindful if they do have to travel," she said.

Residents have been posting photos to social media of flooding and roads washed out in the area.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said that as of 2:30 p.m. AT, the weather station in Collegeville — which is closest to Antigonish — had reported 92 millimetres of rainfall. Snoddon said another 10 to 20 millimetres is possible this evening, with lingering showers continuing through to Wednesday.

Tarek El-Aker has a daughter who is in Grade 6 at H.M. MacDonald Elementary School in nearby Maryvale.

The school closed early for the day, as did all schools falling under the Strait Regional Centre for Education umbrella. However, Highway 245, the road leading to the school, was washed out on both sides.

"I'm kinda nervous about it and curious to see if she thinks it's fun or if she's worried about it," said El-Aker.

"I don't know how long they're going to be there because the side I've seen that was washed out is literally a crater in the road for a few metres."

By 2:15 p.m., an e-mail to parents shared on social media said the Department of Transporation was allowing school buses to use one lane to get students home.

A spokesperson for the Strait Regional Centre for Education didn't have immediate details to provide to CBC News.

A spokesperson for the Public Works department said staff are en route to Highway 245 to assess the damage.

