Nova Scotia

Antigonish family treats town to eye-catching Halloween display for 6th year

The Fox family of Antiginish are continuing a six year tradition of carving pumpkins they grow themselves for a giant Halloween display that has proven to be a hit with locals.

The Fox family has 70 jack-o'-lanterns on display in front of their home this year

CBC News
For the sixth year, members of the Fox family are decorating their home with dozens of jack-o'-lanterns. (Beth Fox)

Most Nova Scotia families celebrating Halloween are content with a crudely carved jack-o'-lantern or two on the porch, but the Fox family of Antigonish has gone all in — with 70 of them.

For the sixth year in a row, the family has decorated the front of their home with a plethora of carved and illuminated pumpkins that they grew themselves.

The number of jack-o'-lanterns this year is down from a record number of 83 last year, according to David Fox.

He says the family grows the pumpkins on a patch of land elsewhere in the county.

Fox said this year he carved about 45 of the pumpkins, while his wife, Beth, and daughter Nora carved about a dozen each. 

Using only dollar store tools, the family carved a number of images including nautical themes, animals and ghosts.

Fox said the people of Antigonish have come to look forward to the temporary art installation every Halloween.

The jack-o'-lanterns displayed a variety of images including nautical themes, animals and ghosts. (Beth Fox)
This year, the Fox family has 70 jack-o'-lanterns on display, down from last year's record of 83. (Beth Fox)
David Fox says people in the town look forward to the temporary art display every Halloween. (Beth Fox)
The Fox family grows all the pumpkins they use to make the jack-o'-lanterns in a patch elsewhere in the county. (Beth Fox)
The family uses tools purchased at a dollar store to carve the dozens of pumpkins. (Beth Fox)

With files from Maritime Noon

