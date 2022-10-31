Antigonish family treats town to eye-catching Halloween display for 6th year
The Fox family has 70 jack-o'-lanterns on display in front of their home this year
Most Nova Scotia families celebrating Halloween are content with a crudely carved jack-o'-lantern or two on the porch, but the Fox family of Antigonish has gone all in — with 70 of them.
For the sixth year in a row, the family has decorated the front of their home with a plethora of carved and illuminated pumpkins that they grew themselves.
The number of jack-o'-lanterns this year is down from a record number of 83 last year, according to David Fox.
He says the family grows the pumpkins on a patch of land elsewhere in the county.
Fox said this year he carved about 45 of the pumpkins, while his wife, Beth, and daughter Nora carved about a dozen each.
Using only dollar store tools, the family carved a number of images including nautical themes, animals and ghosts.
Fox said the people of Antigonish have come to look forward to the temporary art installation every Halloween.
With files from Maritime Noon
