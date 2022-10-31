Antigonish family treats town to eye-catching Halloween display for 6th year

Most Nova Scotia families celebrating Halloween are content with a crudely carved jack-o'-lantern or two on the porch, but the Fox family of Antigonish has gone all in — with 70 of them.

For the sixth year in a row, the family has decorated the front of their home with a plethora of carved and illuminated pumpkins that they grew themselves.

The number of jack-o'-lanterns this year is down from a record number of 83 last year, according to David Fox.

He says the family grows the pumpkins on a patch of land elsewhere in the county.

Fox said this year he carved about 45 of the pumpkins, while his wife, Beth, and daughter Nora carved about a dozen each.

Using only dollar store tools, the family carved a number of images including nautical themes, animals and ghosts.

Fox said the people of Antigonish have come to look forward to the temporary art installation every Halloween.

