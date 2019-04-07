3 vehicles involved in crash outside Antigonish
RCMP are warning drivers to be cautious on Highway 104, just west of Antigonish, as three vehicles have been involved in a serious collision.
Police say drivers should expect delays
There's no word yet on injuries.
Police say the crash happened around mile marker 212, which is near Beaver Meadow.
They say drivers should expect delays in that area for some time.