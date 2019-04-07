Skip to Main Content
3 vehicles involved in crash outside Antigonish
RCMP are warning drivers to be cautious on Highway 104, just west of Antigonish, as three vehicles have been involved in a serious collision.

Police say drivers should expect delays

CBC News ·
RCMP are on the scene and expect an update soon. (David Bell/CBC)

There's no word yet on injuries. 

Police say the crash happened around mile marker 212, which is near Beaver Meadow. 

They say drivers should expect delays in that area for some time. 

