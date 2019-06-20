1 dead in Antigonish County crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 7 in Salt Springs, Antigonish County, N.S., on Thursday afternoon.
RCMP not yet releasing age or gender of victim
One person is dead after a crash on Highway 7 in Salt Springs, Antigonish County, N.S.
RCMP say the two-vehicle collision happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, and a passenger in one of the cars died.
Police are not yet releasing information about the age or gender of the deceased.
Highway 7 is closed in both directions between Salt Springs and Lochaber and is expected to remain closed for several hours.