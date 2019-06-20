1 dead in Antigonish County crash

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 7 in Salt Springs, Antigonish County, N.S.

RCMP say the two-vehicle collision happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, and a passenger in one of the cars died.

Police are not yet releasing information about the age or gender of the deceased.

Highway 7 is closed in both directions between Salt Springs and Lochaber and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

