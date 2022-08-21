RCMP investigating vandalism, theft at 3 provincial parks in Antigonish County

Police in Antigonish County are investigating incidents of vandalism and theft at three provincial parks.

An RCMP spokesperson said in an email that police were informed of vandalism and theft at Beaver Mountain and Arisaig provincial parks at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

Picnic shelters were damaged and a number of items, including first aid kits, were stolen, the spokesperson said.

Police responded 20 minutes later to a report of a break-in at Pomquet provincial park, according to the spokesperson.

A shed was broken into at that park and lifeguard equipment was stolen.

The three parks are located in the same area of the province. (Google Maps)

The spokesperson said it was too early in the investigation to say if the incidents are connected.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-863-6500. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

