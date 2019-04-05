Skip to Main Content
Man, 55, dies after crashing vehicle on Antigonish County road
Man, 55, dies after crashing vehicle on Antigonish County road

A crash Wednesday morning on East Tracadie Road in Antigonish County has taken the life of a Monastery man, RCMP say.

In a news release issued Friday, RCMP said they responded to a 911 call at about 8:19 a.m. involving a single vehicle.

The 55-year-old driver was resuscitated at the scene, then transported to hospital. The man died in hospital the following day.

He was alone in the vehicle, police said.

A section of East Tracadie Road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst examined the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

