Man charged with second-degree murder in Antigonish County homicide

A 27-year-old man from Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a sudden death on Feb. 4.

RCMP described the death of a 40-year-old at Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation man as suspicious in a release last Sunday.

Police said Friday in another release that the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Service has determined the death to be a homicide.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death on Petow Loop Extension around 3 a.m. last Sunday.

The 27-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene Sunday morning. He is in custody and scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court court on March 6.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-896-5060 or contact Crime Stoppers.

MORE TOP STORIES