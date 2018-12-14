Man faces multiple charges after Antigonish bar fight

A 21-year-old Antigonish County man is facing a variety of assault and weapons charges for a bar fight Wednesday afternoon in the town.

RCMP were called to a pub on College Street in Antigonish around 2:43 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress. They arrested several people.

Police say they found the man carrying two knives.

He was held overnight and appeared in provincial court Thursday morning to answer charges including assault, causing a disturbance, breach of probation and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is continuing.