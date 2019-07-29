N.S. woman accused of driving drunk, killing 3-year-old passenger

A woman suspected of driving drunk early Sunday afternoon in Antigonish County, N.S., is accused of killing a three-year-old boy who was a passenger in her pickup truck.

Police and firefighters were called to a single-vehicle collision on South Side Harbour Road in Lower South River, Antigonish County, just after noon.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Monday that it appears the truck veered off the road to the right. Three people were in the vehicle. The boy was the only one injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old Antigonish County woman is facing charges of impaired driving causing death, driving with a blood alcohol level of over .08 and breach of probation. The woman was given a breathalyzer at the scene and her truck was impounded.

She will appear in Antigonish provincial court in October.

