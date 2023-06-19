Unused land to help with Antigonish affordable housing expansion

Colleen Cameron has never seen a demand for housing like what exists today.

Cameron, the interim chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, says a group that monitors the number of people in Antigonish and Guysborough counties who are homeless or in vulnerable living situations has a list with 280 people on it.

"That's unheard of," she said in an interview. "It used to be, when they started, you'd have eight, maybe 10 people."

These days the community needs all the help it can get, said Cameron. With St. FX University, a regional hospital and general market demand all pushing the cost of housing beyond some people's reach and limiting supply to a trickle, there needs to be other options.

It's why Cameron and her society welcomed news from the Nova Scotia government on Monday that they would receive a piece of land to be able to expand an affordable housing project in Antigonish that opened 12 units last year.

More than just a door and a roof

The expansion, scheduled to open in 2025, will have 14 units for rent at 75 per cent of the area market rate. At least four of the units will be barrier free and the project will be net zero through the use of solar power and other efficiencies.

Bruce Dow, chair of the society's building committee, said a key feature of the development is the way it fosters a sense of community.

There is shared space for laundry, a community room and community garden space. Tenants come from a variety of backgrounds and are a range of ages, an intentional effort to create a diverse community.

"We know that communities and housing require more than just a door and a roof."

The provincial government announced on Monday the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society would receive a piece of land to expand its affordable housing project. (CBC)

Dow said the approach helps the society achieve its vision of breaking the cycle of poverty and improving the lives of people living on low and moderate incomes.

"We provide deeply affordable housing that is financially, environmentally and socially sustainable."

Health Minister Michelle Thompson, the MLA for Antigonish, said supporting the project makes sense because of the success of the society's efforts so far and the ongoing demand in the community for affordable housing.

"As a province, we have unused land that may be suitable for housing and the math on it was simple. Making these parcels available for community housing projects is one of the ways we can move the mark on housing."

Thompson, on behalf of Housing Minister John Lohr, also announced three non-profit-led housing projects in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Affirmative Ventures will do a supportive housing development in Westphal that will include six detached homes with one- and two-bedroom units, as well as an emergency respite hub.

One World Building Association will build 32 townhouses on Hammonds Plains Road with space for future development.

And Spryfield Social Enterprises and Affordable Housing Society will put up 48 residential units and commercial space in a mixed-use building on Herring Cove Road.

All four projects will get the land from the province for a nominal fee as part of an initiative by the government to free up unused provincial land for new housing developments.

