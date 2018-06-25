$48K can buy gently used anti-tank missile launcher

If you have some cars that need to be crushed, you may be in luck.

An East Chezzetcook, N.S., man is hoping to part with his armoured vehicle, a 1977 Alvis Striker FV102 anti-tank missile launcher.

"It runs and drives fine and is obviously lots of fun," reads Stephen Philpitt's Kijiji post that lists the tracked vehicle for $48,000, or best offer.

He'll also consider trades.

Among the selling features is a new Jaguar engine that can take the rig up to 65 km/h.

But it can be a bumpy ride.

"Sweet Jesus on toast man, like, driving around in this thing would just beat you to death," Philpitt told Information Morning during a test drive.

The new owner won't need to worry about accidentally firing off a missile. The vehicle was demilitarized and decommissioned in 1996.

The 1977 Alvis Striker FV102 anti-tank vehicle in action. (Youtube)

Before Philpitt bought it, it was owned by the British Military. There were only 89 built.

"These vehicles moved in platoons of four," Philpitt said. "One commander also would command the other four vehicles. The other three vehicles [would] look out for targets, keep an eye open.

"There's no machine gun on it, but the commander used to fire the machine gun as well."

Philpitt said he dreamed of owning a tank since he was child. "I always wanted one, like all other little boys."

'The culmination of all my dreams'

After he shipped it over from the United Kingdom, the vehicle landed a role in the TV series Trailer Park Boys.

"I had already driven over two cars and driven through two sheds. I look out my periscope and the only thing I can see is Bubbles and he's cursing at me and throwing lawn chairs at me.

"That was the best thing I ever saw. It was the culmination of all my dreams."

Stephen Philpitt pictured with the 1977 Alvis Striker and the cast of Trailer Park Boys. (Submitted)

After getting his kicks, Philpitt said he is ready to part ways with the armoured vehicle.

"I'm getting too old to climb around in this old army tank, so I think it's time for someone else to take over and have some fun."

Interested buyers would need to get a controlled goods licence from the federal government to take it off Philpitt's hands.