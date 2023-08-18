Anti-racism basketball tournament to be played in Halifax this weekend

For the third straight year, former professional basketball player Chris Johnson is aiming to reduce racism by organizing an anti-racism tournament for school-aged boys and girls in the Halifax area.

"By playing with people who come from different backgrounds and engaging with people they normally wouldn't be with on a day-to-day basis, we hope that when they leave from here they leave with a friend from a different place," said Johnson.

Johnson, who is from North Preston, N.S., played NCAA basketball in the U.S., and then several seasons of professional basketball in Europe and North America, including with the Halifax Hurricanes of the National Basketball League of Canada.

He now operates an organization called Tunnel Vision Association. The group promotes positive impacts by connecting and building communities through specialized events and programming that engages youth by delivering powerful messaging.

"This is my way of giving back and engaging the youth in our community," said Johnson. "We are hoping the tournament will continue to grow year after year and have a positive impact on our youth."

Johnson, middle, back row, is shown with some of the participants in the 2022 anti-racism tournament. (Keandre Johnson)

The first two years of the tournament saw games played in gymnasiums in North Preston, Halifax, Dartmouth and Sackville. The first tournament was played under COVID-19 restrictions, which limited what organizers could do.

But this year, all games will be played on the two basketball courts at Citadel High School in Halifax.

There are several age divisions for school-aged boys and girls. The tournament will also feature mentoring from other local basketball players who had successful careers and they will address the players through speeches.

"It's really multi-generational, because you have players as young as 10 years old and then you look in the audience and you see so many elders," said Rachel Ross, a former UPEI basketball player who now lives in Halifax and who will be one of the speakers at the tournament.

"It's really a great opportunity to share a common message of this being a collective responsibility."

The 3-on-3 tournament will feature 65 teams, and begins Friday evening and wraps up Sunday afternoon.

Two $1,500 scholarships will be handed out over the weekend to previous participants in the tournament.

