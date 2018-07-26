Anti-gay religious group will no longer speak at N.S. Bible camp

Speakers from a controversial Christian group that aims to free people from "the chains of homosexuality" will no longer speak at a Bible camp in Pugwash, N.S.

Ohio-based Coming Out Ministries had been invited to speak at Camp Pugwash, a Christian camp operated by the Maritime Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

But critics raised concerns that Coming Out Ministries spreads a homophobic message to youth.

On Thursday, the Seventh-day Adventist Church confirmed that the speakers will not make their scheduled presentation.

"There have been incorrect reports that a presentation on conversion therapy was going to be given, but the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada does not endorse such practices," reads an emailed statement from Dan Weber, the communications director of the church's North American division.

The statement did not explain whether the speakers cancelled their appearance or if the camp organizers asked them not to attend.

Last month, the LGBTQ group Youth Project issued a statement urging the church to "uninvite" the speakers from Coming Out Ministries, saying it uses "strategies and approaches found within the harmful practice of conversion therapy."

In the wake of the controversy, Nova Scotia's interim PC Leader Karla MacFarlane said she plans to introduce a bill this fall that would outlaw "conversion therapy."