'Keep your guard up' Strang warns as new COVID-19 case reported

Nova Scotia reported a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following another new case identified on Tuesday.

The province says today's case is a Nova Scotian who travelled outside of Canada, but it did not specify if that person has been self-isolating.

On Tuesday, the first new case of COVID-19 in three weeks was identified in the central region. That case is travel-related as well, and that person has been self-isolating since returning to the province.

Nova Scotia has now recorded 1,063 positive tests during the pandemic.

"I hope everyone is able to have a safe and relaxing Canada Day, but that you keep your guard up. While this virus has changed many of our traditions, Nova Scotians have shown they're willing to do what is necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, in a news release.

"I ask everyone to continue to practise good hand washing, maintain a physical distance when and where required, and wear a non-medical mask when physical distancing is difficult."



The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 388 tests on Wednesday.



Nova Scotia has had 63 deaths related to the virus.

Two people who had COVID-19 are still in hospital, but not because of COVID-19.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit 811's website to determine if you should go for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

cough or worsening of a previous cough.

sore throat.

headache.

shortness of breath.

muscle aches.

sneezing.

nasal congestion/runny nose.

hoarse voice.

diarrhea.

unusual fatigue.

loss of sense of smell or taste.

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

