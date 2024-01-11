Another messy wind storm is on the way to Nova Scotia on Saturday

Yet another storm system will cross eastern North America over the next few days bringing with it a mix of snow, rain, ice and strong winds.

The large-scale storm will bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region with heavy rain moving up the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm will then arrive in the Maritimes on Saturday and Saturday night.

While the storm is looking quite similar to the one that blew through the region on Wednesday, this time around there will be less snow and rain for Nova Scotia.

As the snow tracks in from west to east throughout late Saturday morning and the afternoon, it will be mixed with ice pellets and will fairly quickly transition to rain. Areas along the Atlantic coastline will likely see rain from the start.

The rain will then continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours, ending from west to east overnight and into early Sunday.

Once again, strong winds from this storm will likely lead to some power outages across the province, with travel disruptions and ferry delays possible across the Maritimes.

Widespread southeast wind gusts 70 to 100 km/h are looking likely across Nova Scotia, with some coastal and exposed areas likely to see gusts exceeding 100 km/h.

The fast-moving storm will mean that the strongest winds will be limited to about a six-hour period as the storm blows through.

The strong winds will bring pounding waves and high water levels to the coastal areas beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements ahead of the storm and is warning of the risk of coastal flooding, especially near high tide.

