Another COVID-19 death brings total to 10 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported another COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total to 10.

The province said in a news release that the death happened at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

"This is a deeply sad day for the family and loved ones of this individual, as well as everyone at Northwood. Nova Scotians offer their heartfelt condolences to them," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

"We will all get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each other."

Sixteen new cases were identified in testing on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 737.

There are now 10 long-term care homes and seniors facilities with cases of the virus, involving 128 residents and 62 staff.

As of Tuesday, 11 people were in the hospital with three in intensive care. Confirmed cases range from ages under 10 to over 90.



To date, Nova Scotia has 22,190 negative test results and 286 people are considered recovered.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update at 3 p.m.

