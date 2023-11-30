Another arrest made in connection to Natacha Leroy death

Another arrest has been made in relation to the death of 48-year-old Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said Kevin Forrest was arrested over the weekend. He is facing charges of indignity to human remains and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

He and Carolyn Ann Dermody made separate court appearances on Monday linked to the death of Leroy.

Leroy's body was found on Nov. 24 in Big Bras d'Or. Police were initially called to a home in the community related to a report of a possible homicide. Two days later, Leroy's body was found.

On Nov. 30, Dermody was arrested in Halifax. Dermody is charged with murder and indignity to human remains.

In addition to these charges, Dermody is facing numerous charges from earlier this year. Court information outlines Dermody was charged in late April for assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, operating a motor vehicle to flee police and resisting arrest.

Dec. 6 court date

Dermody also faces charges after a number of incidents in June. During a nine-day period in June, she was charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, two counts of public mischief, robbery and other charges.

Dermody will appear in Wagmatcook provincial court for a status report on Dec. 6, 2023.

