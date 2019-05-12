This community hosts an annual party to celebrate residents who've made it to 90

Every Mother's Day weekend inside the local recreation centre in Economy, N.S., they hold a birthday party with a difference.

It's to celebrate and thank the folks who live on the stretch between the communities of Bible Hill and Advocate Harbour, on the Bay of Fundy, and who are entering an exclusive club not everyone makes it into.

It's called the 90 and 90-plus birthday party club. To gain entrance your birth year needs to be 1929 or earlier.

Rosemary Baas, who turned 90 back in March, is one of the newest members.

Looking much younger than 90, and decked out in a purple leather jacket and cool jewelry, Rosemary thinks the birthday club, which boasts 11 new members this year, is unique.

"I think this is wonderful when the community gets together to do this, which could only happen in Nova Scotia," she said while having a slice of cake.

The annual party started 9 years ago

The secret to getting into the 90 and 90-plus club?

"Good genes, and working hard, really hard. I raised three children by myself. I've been an operator, a hairdresser, I taught sewing. I just lived!" she said with a big smile.

The birthday club was started by Maurice and Dorothy Rees, who run a monthly newspaper called The Shoreline Journal.

"We started the 90-plus 90 party nine years ago and it was a great hit," said Maurice Rees. "I think anyone who reaches the age of 90 or older needs to be recognized and to recognize their contributions to the community, and also for the community to show appreciation."

Tom Taggart, a municipal councillor for Colchester County, was at the party in the Economy Recreation Centre serving up some of the baked ham and scalloped potatoes.

"These are the people who make our community," he said. "This is the chance to thank them and show them we appreciate them."

Fran Forman, who will turn 100 in October, cut this year's cake with new birthday club member Charlie Boyce, who will turn 90 later this year.

Charlie Boyce is a new birthday club member. He'll turn 90 later this year. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Gwen Davis came with Forman. This is one party she didn't want to miss.

"People matter," she said. "When people are in their 90s and 80s, they sit at home and they can be forgotten. But they aren't."

Boyce was looking over the birthday wishes he's just received from all three levels of government.

"I hope I get to be 90 again next year," he joked.

As a local band, Bill Elliot and the Killibillies, sang Happy Birthday, Barbara Hood and June Wilson sat together eating and talking.

Barbara hood said the secret to longevity is staying active and interested in life. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

They will both turn 92 later this year. They said the secret to longevity is simple: stay interested in life and keep as active as you can.

For Barbara Hood, that means doing yoga twice a week.

Maurice Rees said what he loves about this age group is simple.

"They survived, they worked hard and they don't get bent out of shape because something goes wrong. They've seen it, they've dealt with it and they move onto the next thing."

And he firmly believes the people who kept these rural Nova Scotian towns and villages going deserve an annual party and our gratitude.

