Annapolis Valley teacher pleads guilty to sexual interference involving a teen
A 39-year-old high school teacher from Kings County has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference.
David Benjamin Harrison is on leave from his job teaching math to Grade 11 and 12 students at Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, N.S. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

David Benjamin Harrison will be sentenced in June. He had been facing three charges in connection with a teen girl.

RCMP arrested the Northeast Kings Education Centre math teacher in November after officers searched his home in Canaan, N.S.

At the time, he was charged with sexual assault, luring a child and sexual exploitation.

Harrison was placed on leave following his arrest, the Canning school principal told CBC in November.

