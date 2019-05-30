Annapolis Valley teacher pleads guilty to sexual interference involving a teen

A 39-year-old high school teacher in Nova Scotia's Kings County has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference in relation to a former student.

David Benjamin Harrison will be sentenced in June. He had been facing three charges in connection with a teen girl.

RCMP arrested the Northeast Kings Education Centre math teacher in November after officers searched his home in Canaan, N.S.

At the time, he was charged with sexual assault, luring a child and sexual exploitation.

Harrison was placed on leave following his arrest, the Canning school principal told CBC in November.