Kids in the kitchen: Junior chefs learn the basics in Annapolis Valley pilot project
Food camp menu emphasizes local ingredients, local produce
A new summer camp in the Annapolis Valley is teaching kids how to cook.
The Junior Chef Food Camp was organized by Berwick's recreation department as a pilot project.
Sixteen children ages 10-14 took part in a 2½-day camp last week, learning about food safety, how to use knives, pairing flavours and following recipes.
Madison Perry, a community development intern, said the spots filled up fast, and they're hoping to host the camp again next year with more kids and more time.
Perry said they wanted to develop the camp for the age group because there's a gap when it comes to the amount of programming available for pre-teens.
The town was approached by a sub-committee of the Western Kings Community Health Board in December with the idea of a food-related camp.
The town and the health board partnered with several other groups to bring the idea to life.
Donations of money, time, food and other products poured in from local businesses and community members, and an application for funding was approved just a week before the camp started.
"That helped support it, but basically we were going to go ahead with it no matter what," said chef Indira Persaud, a local chef who assisted at the camp.
Spotlight on local
The menu, designed by Persaud, had a strong emphasis on local food and local produce.
Persaud said the children went out to various community gardens in the area to pick fresh fruit and vegetables to add some local flavour to their dishes. They also learned how to pickle their vegetables.
"Local is delicious," she said. "There's so many amazing things that can be grown and I think the more we support them the more we support growers … it just makes sense."
Local, healthy food has been in the spotlight in Berwick for the past year, with successful school food programs being introduced and a pay-what-you-can lunch model launched at Berwick and District school last spring.
Persaud said one of the biggest challenges on the first day was dividing the kids into groups.
Coming from communities all over the Annapolis Valley, many of the campers didn't know each other, but by the second day everyone was working together.
"If kids have a lot of social anxiety, it's really good for them, too," said Daniel Taylor, one of the campers. "It's a good thing to get them out there with each other and communicate."
Taylor said he signed up for the camp after his father suggested it and ended up really enjoying it.
"I think it's a really good life skill for everybody to learn," he said. "It's hard to eat healthy food without cooking something."
The big finish
The junior chefs were divided into groups of four, and competed against each other in a Masterchef-style Black Box Challenge on the last day.
"We don't want to have any winners," said Persaud. "There will probably be bragging rights but we don't want to put too much emphasis [on winning]."
Persaud said the the campers received a "swag bag" of donated items. With an apron, paring knife, tongs and a few other kitchen necessities, each junior chef is going home with a starter kit.
"That's kind of their prize," said Persaud. "But together, hopefully, they'll learn something that will be more."
