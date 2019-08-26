A new summer camp in the Annapolis Valley is teaching kids how to cook.

The Junior Chef Food Camp was organized by Berwick's recreation department as a pilot project.

Sixteen children ages 10-14 took part in a 2½-day camp last week, learning about food safety, how to use knives, pairing flavours and following recipes.

Madison Perry, a community development intern, said the spots filled up fast, and they're hoping to host the camp again next year with more kids and more time.

Each group of junior chefs used its own blend of spices to flavour roasted vegetables. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

Perry said they wanted to develop the camp for the age group because there's a gap when it comes to the amount of programming available for pre-teens.

The town was approached by a sub-committee of the Western Kings Community Health Board in December with the idea of a food-related camp.

Campers ventured into various community gardens, including the one at the Berwick and District School, to pick fresh fruit and vegetables to include in their recipes. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

The town and the health board partnered with several other groups to bring the idea to life.

Donations of money, time, food and other products poured in from local businesses and community members, and an application for funding was approved just a week before the camp started.

Local chief Indira Persaud said she wants children to feel confident and comfortable in the kitchen. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"That helped support it, but basically we were going to go ahead with it no matter what," said chef Indira Persaud, a local chef who assisted at the camp.

Spotlight on local

The menu, designed by Persaud, had a strong emphasis on local food and local produce.

Persaud said the children went out to various community gardens in the area to pick fresh fruit and vegetables to add some local flavour to their dishes. They also learned how to pickle their vegetables.

A selection of some of the local vegetables used at the camp. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"Local is delicious," she said. "There's so many amazing things that can be grown and I think the more we support them the more we support growers … it just makes sense."

Local, healthy food has been in the spotlight in Berwick for the past year, with successful school food programs being introduced and a pay-what-you-can lunch model launched at Berwick and District school last spring.

Persaud said one of the biggest challenges on the first day was dividing the kids into groups.

Coming from communities all over the Annapolis Valley, many of the campers didn't know each other, but by the second day everyone was working together.

Daniel Taylor, one of the junior chefs, said cooking is an important life skill that everyone should have. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"If kids have a lot of social anxiety, it's really good for them, too," said Daniel Taylor, one of the campers. "It's a good thing to get them out there with each other and communicate."

Taylor said he signed up for the camp after his father suggested it and ended up really enjoying it.

"I think it's a really good life skill for everybody to learn," he said. "It's hard to eat healthy food without cooking something."

The big finish

The junior chefs were divided into groups of four, and competed against each other in a Masterchef-style Black Box Challenge on the last day.

"We don't want to have any winners," said Persaud. "There will probably be bragging rights but we don't want to put too much emphasis [on winning]."

Junior chefs working in groups of four made roasted vegetables, each with a different medley of spices and flavours. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

Persaud said the the campers received a "swag bag" of donated items. With an apron, paring knife, tongs and a few other kitchen necessities, each junior chef is going home with a starter kit.

"That's kind of their prize," said Persaud. "But together, hopefully, they'll learn something that will be more."

MORE TOP STORIES