Annapolis Valley man sentenced for threats, racial slurs aimed at neighbours

A 43-year-old man in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley has been sentenced to one year's probation for hurling threats and racial slurs at a neighbour.

Dean Edward Boutilier pleaded guilty to two charges of uttering threats and one of breaching conditions.

A decision released Tuesday by provincial court Judge Ronda van der Hoek said the first threats charge relates to an incident in May 2019 when Boutilier yelled across the lake on the edge of his property, telling a neighbour he was going to "get" her.

He then crossed the lake to directly confront the woman, who is identified in court documents as Ms. M. Boutilier is quoted as calling his neighbour a "bitch" and other derogatory terms.

"You better sleep with one eye open you bitch!" Boutilier is quoted as saying.

The other two charges relate to an incident in August of that year when Boutilier rowed across the lake and threatened to burn down the woman's home. According to other neighbours, Boutilier was shouting "gonna burn the N-word's house down!" as he rowed. The woman's husband is Black.

The breach conviction stems from the fact Boutilier was under court order to stay away from the woman's home when he rowed across the lake to threaten her.

Sentenced in person

Van der Hoek said while many sentencing decisions during the pandemic have been delivered over the phone, it was necessary to bring Boutilier into the courtroom so he could be sentenced in person.

"The reason for doing so relates to both the nature of the case and because it is necessary Mr. Boutilier see justice in the form of a non-white judge," said van der Hoek, who is Black.

Van der Hoek said she was reluctant to accept the joint sentencing recommendation for probation, but she could find no good legal reason to reject it.

In addition to the year's probation, Boutilier has been ordered to take anger management training.

