Annapolis Valley man faces multiple sex assault charges

A man from East Tremont, N.S., is facing multiple sexual assault charges in relation to five alleged incidents in Kings County.

The charges against Jakob Mark Fardy, 22, cover a period between 2015 and May 2020.

RCMP say in a release Wednesday that five victims have been identified so far, but they are appealing to the public because there may be additional victims.

In addition to the sexual assault charges, Fardy also faces assault charges in connection with the same incidents. The five women who have been identified are now in their 20s.

Fardy has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Kentville next month.

Anyone with additional information, or anyone who thinks they might be a victim, is asked to call RCMP or Kentville police.

