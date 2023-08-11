Annapolis Valley man convicted of sexually assaulting 3 women

A 25-year-old Annapolis Valley man has been convicted of three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

The charges against Jakob Mark Fardy from East Tremont, N.S., relate to incidents in Kings County from 2015 to 2020. They involve three women.

Fardy was also acquitted of one count of sexual assault and three assault charges in a decision handed down earlier this week in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Kentville.

Fardy is to be sentenced in November.

MORE TOP STORIES