Annapolis Valley communities rally to help family left homeless by fire

Communities in the Annapolis Valley are pitching in to support a family of six who lost their home in a fire in Paradise, N.S., on Friday.

Two adults and four children were away at the time of the fire and no one was hurt. However, some pets could not be rescued.

Lawrencetown and District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Stoddard said fire personnel responded to a report of a house fire at around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

He said when they got there the house was engulfed in flames and bystanders were trying to rescue animals trapped in the house but were unable to enter.

Stoddard said a car parked at the home was also destroyed in the fire.

'Big ball of fire'

Stoddard said firefighters from Bridgetown, Port Lorne, Middleton, Nictaux and Kingston also responded.

"It was a big ball of fire," Stoddard said. "It was a total loss."

No other properties were damaged and the cause of the fire has not been determined, he said.

According to Stoddard, arrangements have been made for the family to stay in a motel in Middleton. He said the home was insured.

People and local businesses responded almost immediately to help after word spread of the family's loss right before Christmas.

Business partners Michelle Friel and Chantal Belcourt, who run The Perky Loaf restaurant and bakery in Middleton, put out an appeal on their Facebook page asking for donations to help the family.

Friel, who is a friend of the family affected, said pulling together is normal in the Annapolis Valley.

She said the restaurant held a Christmas drive and the community responded.

"We knew if we were to ask for the community to help again in this situation that the response would be the same," she said.

Friel said Christmas gifts for the four children that were stored in the car were destroyed.

She said the response from the community has been overwhelming and they have already loaded an SUV with clothes and household and personal items. She said more will follow.

She said they are encouraging people to give grocery and gift cards..

"[They] would be best to help them decide what they need as priority and save us trying to decide what would be a priority. They know what they need," she said.

"Kids have to go back to school, they're going to need ... clothes, backpacks, like everything all over again, right?"

