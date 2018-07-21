Small town pride celebrations get official in Annapolis Royal

Bleu Rae remembers feeling shunned by her neighbours because of her sexuality while living in California, where gay marriage wasn't legal at the time.

Ten years ago she moved to Nova Scotia and this weekend she spoke to her Annapolis Royal neighbours at the community's first official pride day, which she helped spearhead.

"It's such an affirmation of, to be totally corny, the Canada I always thought Canada was," said Rae, who is a member of the Annapolis Royal pride committee.

Mayor Bill MacDonald cut the ribbon for the town's first rainbow sidewalk on Saturday. (Submitted by Zeynep Tonak)

Rae said she moved to Bridgetown, N.S., because she didn't want to raise her children in a place where she wasn't considered an equal citizen. Though Rae said her time in the province hasn't been without discrimination, she called the pride celebration a major stride toward acceptance.

"We have faced bigotry here and we have faced problems here, but when the government says that I'm an equal citizen it just really changes the tone," she said.

Pride committee member Bleu Rae, on the left, says she wants the celebration to set an example for her children in the future. (Submitted by Bleu Rae)

For three years, Rae has been involved in organizing an informal pride celebration at the Annapolis Royal Farmers' Market, where she works as vendor.

She said a group of local vendors started the annual event after a negative comment was made toward a member of the LGTBQ community at the market.

"The market took immediate action and put out a letter to all vendors saying that this was a place of acceptance and intolerance would not be tolerated. And we immediately had our first [market] pride."

Annapolis Royal Mayor Bill MacDonald said he knew it was time for the town to have an official pride celebration though he didn't know why it hadn't happened earlier.

MacDonald said he and his wife tried to pass an initiative to paint a rainbow sidewalk three years ago but the motion failed. The town's first rainbow sidewalk was unveiled on Saturday.

"Maybe things come in their own time," he said.

MacDonald said he looks forward to the pride celebrations becoming an annual event.

"That's really the moral of the story — in any community is there's always another way to look at things," said MacDonald.