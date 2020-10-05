Annapolis County, regional waste authority end dispute

The Municipality of the County of Annapolis and a regional waste authority in the Annapolis Valley have resolved their dispute, which means a lawsuit involving claims and counterclaims will be dismissed.

"We're not back in Valley Waste," said Annapolis County Warden Alan Parish. "But we're friends again, which is nice."

The issue goes back to 2018 when the county and the Valley Region Solid Waste-Resource Management Authority parted ways over a disagreement over budgets.

Annapolis County bought new green carts, began collecting its own waste and tried to set up its own transfer station in the community of West Paradise.

Last October, a new county council was elected and in January it voted to try to settle its legal disputes.

"We've been a new council for six months, and I'm ecstatic to have this one resolved," said Parish.

The mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings, which is a member of Valley Waste, is also pleased and is looking forward to a new co-operative relationship with Annapolis County Council.

"They become solutionists, rather than combatants and we're extremely happy to see that," said Mayor Peter Muttart.

Annapolis County will continue to collect garbage, compost and blue bags, but as of Monday it will take the material to the Valley Waste's transfer station in West Lawrencetown for a fixed amount per tonne. Parish said the cost would be the same or lower than using the facility in West Paradise.

The Nova Scotia Department of Environment has laid several charges against the West Paradise transfer station over construction permits. The warden is unsure about its future.

"Good question, I dunno," said Parish.

