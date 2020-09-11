Tremont man, 22, dies in Annapolis County crash

A 22-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and car collided Thursday in Annapolis County, say RCMP.

Annapolis District RCMP say the incident happened on Bridge Street in Melvern Square at approximately 5:30 p.m.

In a news release, police say the motorcycle driver, from Tremont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an RCMP collision analyst, Emergency Health Services and Kingston District Fire responded to the call.

The street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

