Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Annapolis County man charged with child luring, other offences

David Andrew MacLean, 35, will appear in Digby provincial court Nov. 29.

David Andrew MacLean, 35, will appear in Digby provincial court Nov. 29

CBC News ·
In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory to report suspected child pornography, meaning anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to police. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

An Annapolis County man has been charged with multiple offences including luring a child and making child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant Nov. 24 at a home in Lawrencetown after getting information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre the day before.

David Andrew MacLean, 35, was arrested and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court Nov. 29.

MacLean has been charged with:

  • Sexual interference.
  • Making child pornography.
  • Transmitting child pornography.
  • Possession of child pornography.
  • Luring a child.

During the investigation, police discovered MacLean was identified as a person of interest in an unrelated child luring incident in September.

RCMP are turning to the public to help identify other alleged victims.

"Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss their incident before making the decision to participate in the court process," RCMP said in a news release.

MORE TOP STORIES

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now