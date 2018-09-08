Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in New Glasgow death

An Annapolis County man is facing a second-degree murder charge after another man was found unresponsive at a New Glasgow hotel early Friday morning.

New Glasgow Regional Police arrested Jason David Bezanson, 33, on Saturday afternoon and charged him with second-degree murder. He was remanded into remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Monday.

Police were called to the Travelodge on Westville Road at 2:40 a.m. Friday after a report of a disturbance in one of the hotel rooms.

After arriving, police found a 39-year-old man from Annapolis County in a hotel room who wasn't breathing and had signs of trauma.

The man was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to a Halifax hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe Bezanson and the victim were known to one another and there are no other suspects in the case.

The victim's family has been notified, but police are not releasing his name.

"The immediate next of kin have been notified but police are allowing family members to get the word out and notify other friends and family," said Const. Ken Macdonald.