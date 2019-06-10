Man, 35, suffers life-threatening injuries in ATV crash

A 35-year-old Annapolis County man suffered life-threatening injuries in an all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

At around 12:18 a.m., RCMP got a call about an injured ATV rider on Hollow Mountain Road in Port Royal, N.S., about 10 kilometres west of Annapolis Royal.

When first responders arrived, they determined the man's injuries were life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Annapolis District RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

