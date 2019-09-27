Annapolis County defends actions in garbage dispute

While some residents are expressing concerns, Annapolis County officials think the municipality's garbage system will be less expensive in the future.

Some opposition was voiced this week at a meeting in West Paradise, N.S., to discuss plans to set up a new transfer station.

The facility is needed because of a disagreement between Annapolis County and Valley Waste in 2018. The dispute has led to a lawsuit.

The price tag for a new transfer station is $500,000. It was approved at a special council meeting in September.

"It's an unnecessary duplication," said West Paradise resident David Hubble. "If the municipalities co-operated they could continue to use a Lawrencetown site, which is only 12 kilometres away."

The bill for the transfer station follows the municipality's purchase of new green carts in 2018 at a cost of $658,000.

"RIght now, we do have high costs because of transition," said Warden Timothy Habinski. "But even with those costs factored in our budget for garbage this year is about what it was last year."

Reduced costs ahead, warden says

According to Habinski, once a new transfer station is up and running the municipality will be able to reduce its costs, which are already lower than previous years.

"Our composting is now going to Aylesford, rather than Colchester County, which saves on transportation costs," said Habinski, "And our garbage is going to Cogmagun [near Windsor] instead of Chester, which is $67 a tonne versus $120 a tonne."

John Ferguson, the CAO for Annapolis County, said the dispute with Valley Waste goes back to a $32-million contract for landfill services in Chester.

Ferguson believes Valley Waste did that without proper authorization.

According to the CAO, Annapolis County's share of that contract would have been more than $6 million because it was responsible for 20 per cent, or 4,200 tonnes of garbage. But the county only generates half that amount, he said.

"Our eyes are opening wide as to what's going on with the cost of solid waste," said Ferguson.

Valley Waste still handles the garbage, composting and recycling for the Municipality of the County of Kings and several towns.

Residents want quick action

The municipal members of Valley Waste are suing Annapolis County because of the falling out. Annapolis County has filed a defence and a counterclaim.

Hubble and his neighbours want a quick resolution.

"Mediate or arbitration to continue managing the waste system throughout the entire region," said Hubble.

A letter from the Mayor of Kings County asking for binding arbitration was presented at the Thursday meeting.

But Warden Habinski does not believe binding arbitration is in the best interests of the municipality. He thinks the best way to ensure the residents are reimbursed is through the courts.

Habinski also believes believes the binding arbitration process will keep important details of the dispute with Valley Waste and the municipal members behind closed doors.

"I think a spotlight needs to be shone on what it is that has transpired," he said.

