Annapolis County cottage owner halts demolition

A cottage about 1.5 metres away from a steep embankment in Victoria Beach, N.S., is still standing after its owner appealed its demolition.

The demolition of the Granville Road cottage was scheduled to take place on Friday.

An Annapolis County administrator told CBC News on Saturday the county's committee of the whole plans to discuss the situation at its meeting on Tuesday.

Heavy rain in June caused land below the cottage to shift and start to slide down a 24-metre embankment toward another cottage below.

Both homes were evacuated for safety reasons.

