Women's employment project ends after 3 decades in Sydney

The Ann Terry Project closed down over the weekend after 33 years of helping women in Sydney, N.S., look for work.

The Ann Terry Society, the non-profit organization that ran the project, announced the closure in a letter to the editor in Saturday's Cape Breton Post.

The service recently shared office space on George Street with Island Employment, a provincial agency under the Nova Scotia Works program.

Both offered career counselling, resume assistance and child-care support for people looking for work. However, the Ann Terry Project catered specifically to women.

Another direction

In announcing its closing, the society said it planned to go a different direction from the provincial agency.

No one from the project was immediately available for comment Monday.

Murdoch Moore, chair of the Island Employment board, said women seeking job assistance can still do so with his agency.

"The Ann Terry program was delivered by the Ann Terry employees, who became our employees when we joined together more than two and a half years ago," he said.

"Island Employment is not going in any other direction other than what we have for the last four years. We are committed to continuing to deliver services to women and to carry out all our other services, as well."

The society's board of directors is a "totally separate entity" from the Island Employment board, Moore added.

Island Employment also has offices in Port Hawkesbury, Inverness, Cheticamp, St. Peter's and Petit de Grat.