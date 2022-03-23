N.S. animal rehab fundraising for new avian flu quarantine structure

An animal rehabilitation facility in Nova Scotia needs help building a new structure to quarantine birds and help prevent the spread of the avian influenza.

The Cobequid Wildlife Centre in Brookfield, N.S., renovated a garage to isolate intakes after the virus was detected in the province earlier this year.

"We would not be able to operate if we didn't have a separate building for isolation," said Brenda Boates, the non-profit centre's operations manager.

"We would not be able to do any intakes at all, so, it is extremely important."

Boates said the centre is hosting 10 eagles, four owls, two falcons and several pigeons. The modified garage won't be big enough once the spring baby season starts as the centre's bird population can increase by up to 70 per cent, she said.

The avian influenza, H5N1, is a highly pathogenic virus that's spread by wild birds, primarily waterfowl, that carry the disease asymptomatically, Boates said.

It was first confirmed in a wild goose in Halifax County on Jan. 28.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency then confirmed its presence in a turkey flock on a farm in western Nova Scotia. All of the farm's 12,000 turkeys died — some from the virus, while the rest were culled to help prevent further spread.

Avian influenza has also been confirmed in Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

One wildlife biologist has urged Nova Scotians to help stop the spread of the flu by removing backyard bird feeders.

The Cobequid Wildlife Centre, which is mostly run by volunteers and relies on donations, is trying to raise $7,000 to build a new structure measuring 8 by 10 by 10 feet.

What precautions people can take

Boates said that anyone who comes across a sick or dead bird in Nova Scotia should report it to the provincial Natural Resources Department at 1-800-565-2224. Someone from the department wearing protective clothing will pick it up.

There's a very low risk of humans getting sick from avian flu, but it's recommended that people don't handle sick or dead birds as a general precaution.

