Artist exhibits work near corner where she was pinned between car, pole

A Dartmouth woman who survived being hit by a car four and a half years ago is now exhibiting work that chronicles her traumatic accident and recovery — at a gallery just steps from the crash site.

The opening reception for Angella Parsons's first solo exhibit, Heart Matters, will be held Sunday evening at Hermes Art Gallery and Co-operative, located 20 metres from the corner of Agricola and North Streets in Halifax.

In December 2013, Parsons was walking across the busy north-end intersection with a friend when she was struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident involving several vehicles.

She was pinned between a car and a street pole, suffering fractures to 10 parts of her body, including her skull, neck and pelvis. Her extensive rehabilitation is ongoing, and she still requires surgeries to her knee, hand, and wrist.

Parsons, 41, has healed enough to return to creating contemporary art. Heart Matters is a series of 10 drawings and two sculptural pieces that first began as art therapy, although she doesn't classify them as such.

Parsons is 'bedazzling' the neck collar she wore for several months to make it easier for her to look at. She calls it Structural Bling. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

She said it's her story of the accident and her healing journey.

"I hope viewers will have an opportunity to reflect, an opportunity to also take part in the dialogue around pedestrian safety," she said. "It's an ongoing issue that I think needs to be talked about more."

Intubation, on the left, and Portrait Of a Pole, are references to the accident and Parsons's recovery. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

The pieces have titles such as Portrait of a Pole and Intubation, references to the accident and her medical journey.

A cylinder wrapped in a fuzzy fluorescent pink fabric is her fun take on the street pole. Structural Bling is the brace she wore for 14 weeks while she was bedridden, which she says got "really ugly." Today it's bejewelled with fake gem stones.

"It's easier for me to look at which I feel is a little bit of a selfish part," she said. "I just really want to transform it to make it shiny and pretty."

Angella Parsons shared cupcakes with a man who responded to the crash in 2015. She set up at the site of her injury and asked random people to talk about the street corner. (Credit: Becka Barker)

She's also transformed the way she views the street corner. She returned to the intersection in 2015 in an attempt to confront the fears she had as a pedestrian.

She set up a table with cupcakes, and invited strangers to talk about the corner. That experience connecting with others, she says, was "making friends with the corner."

"I didn't talk about my experience at all that day. It was an attempt to change the energy," she said.

Although she said she continues to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from the accident, she's recovered enough go beyond staging the exhibit in that location.

She'll also be the writer-in-residence at Hermes. From her desk, which has a view of the corner, she will continue writing her first book about the experience. Its working title is The Glass is Half Full.

The intersection that Parsons was attempting to cross is reflected in the window at Hermes Art Gallery and Co-operative in North Street. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Parsons said it's focused on gratitude and connection with people because "we really rely on each other at times of adverse tragedy and trauma in our lives in order to be well again."

She plans to work on the manuscript in December at the Banff Centre for the Arts where she's been accepted for a three-week residency.

She said she's grateful for the second chance. She was first accepted to the centre when she was in the hospital days after the accident and she wasn't able to participate.

But she said this year is one of new opportunities.

"I'm just so excited to share that with the community that's offered me so much support throughout my healing journey."

Heart Matters runs until July 29.