Preston MLA Angela Simmonds to step down

Angela Simmonds, the MLA for Preston and the deputy Speaker, announced Wednesday afternoon she is stepping down from both roles.

In a statement, Simmonds said "this decision is necessary to stretch out the legacy of changemakers, lifting up new voices while also preserving my own."

"I'm proud of the work that this party has done for Nova Scotians over the last two years. I'll be spending these next few months with family and in my community as I work through what comes next for me, continuing to support initiatives of anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion."

Simmonds ran for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party last summer. She was first elected as MLA in 2021.

In a statement, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill praised Simmonds as a valued member of the party's caucus.

"Throughout her time as an MLA and a leadership candidate, she stuck true to her principles and values while bringing new members to the Nova Scotia Liberal Party. I have immense respect for her as a colleague and friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the coming months."

Her resignation is effective April 1.

(CBC)

