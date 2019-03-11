2 Canadian environmentalists killed in Ethiopia plane crash had Halifax ties

Halifax is mourning the loss of two talented young women with connections to the city who died in Sunday's plane crash in Ethiopia.

Angela Rehhorn and Danielle Moore had recently graduated from Dalhousie University and both were past volunteers with the Canadian Sea Turtle Network, which is headquartered in Halifax.

Rehhorn, who had recently completed a bachelor of science at Dalhousie, was travelling to a United Nations environmental conference as a participant in the Canadian Wildlife Federation's Canadian Conservation Corps, the organization said Monday.

Originally from Orillia, Ont., Rehhorn was living in St. Andrews, N.B., and working at the Huntsman Marine Science Centre.

"Angela was chosen to participate in the United Nations Environmental Assembly in Nairobi as part of the United Nations Association of Canada's, Canada Service Corps Program, and was on her way there when the plane crashed early Sunday," the federation said in a statement on its website.



Rehhorn was one of two former Dalhousie University students who perished in the crash.

Danielle Moore, who was awarded a degree in marine biology and oceanography from Dalhousie in 2017, was also aboard the Ethiopian Airlines plane when it went down shortly after takeoff. The 24-year-old woman was living and working in Winnipeg.

"Danielle was exceptional in every sense. She excelled at her studies, she was a kind and friendly person, and she was deeply devoted to environmental and human rights causes," said Kim Davies, her former research adviser speaking on behalf of the members of Moore's former lab at Dalhousie.

'We are devastated'

On its Facebook page, the Canadian Sea Turtle Network posted a tribute to Moore.

"Danielle was part of our Sea Turtle Centre volunteer team in 2015 and we were devastated to hear about this tragedy. She was a promising young leader in the environmental world and we send our most sincere condolences to her loved ones," the post read.

Later, the organization posted that it had learned Rehhorn, who volunteered with the network in 2016, had also died in the crash.

"We are devastated to learn that another former Sea Turtle Centre volunteer, Angela Rehhorn, was on board the plane that went down in Ethiopia. Angela was a dedicated volunteer during our 2016 summer season and was an inspiring young conservation leader. Our most sincere condolences to all of those affected by this tragic event."

No one from the network was available for an interview.

