Traffic stop leads to multiple weapons charges against Halifax man

A Halifax man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges following a weekend traffic stop.

Police were called to the 100 block of Kearney Lake Road Saturday morning for reports of a possible impaired driver.

When they approached a grey Volkswagen Jetta and asked the driver to step out of the car, police said he instead took off at a high rate of speed.

The car crashed into a guardrail on the ramp leading to Highway 102, according to a news release issued Monday. The driver was arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered. No one was injured.

Andrew Jason Hudder, 34, appeared in Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax Monday morning to face multiple weapons charges including careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and tampering with a serial number. He also faces breathalyzer charges and a charge of flight from police.

In November 2012, Hudder was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant on charges including assault with a weapon and attempted murder. He was arrested after several months on the run, and was later found not guilty of the charges.

He was free on parole after serving time for his part in a series of firebombings in 2006. In assessing Hudder's case, the Parole Board of Canada noted the firebombings were part of an attempt to intimidate a rival gang in a drug feud. Hudder has been linked to known gang leader Jimmy Melvin Jr.

In the summer of 2009, during a previous parole release, Hudder was himself the target of a shooting attempt. Shots were fired at him while he was on his way to a haircut at a salon on Spring Garden Road. His parole privileges were revoked as a result.

MORE TOP STORIES