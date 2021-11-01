20 people displaced by rooming house fire in Amherst

A fire in a rooming house in Amherst, N.S., displaced 20 tenants early Monday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m., according to a news release from the town of Amherst.

Greg Jones, the director of fire services, said in the news release that when crews arrived at 4 Prince Arthur St., smoke was coming out of two back doors that lead to the basement of the three-storey building.

Twenty people were displaced by the fire in this rooming house. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was mostly confined to the basement, within about 45 minutes.

The Canadian Red Cross helped 16 people with emergency housing, food and clothing. Four other tenants were either not home at the time, or had already left the scene before the Red Cross arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

