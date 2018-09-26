Amherst parents worried pre-primary ill-equipped to deal with aggressive behaviour

Parents at an Amherst, N.S., elementary school say they're worried about the level of classroom support being offered for pre-primary students with behavioural issues.

The concerns arose after a child in the class was aggressive toward other children, who are all around four years old.

Jesse Perry said the boy struck his daughter, Jade, in the head and kicked her on the first day of class at West Highlands Elementary School. The next day she was bitten on the shoulder, he said.

"I just couldn't believe it," said Perry, who is now keeping his daughter at home. "It bruised her for about a week."

Perry said other parents tell him their children have also being injured by the same boy. Another parent told CBC News by email their child received bite marks and claw marks on the face, and that at least two other children had also been bitten on the same day.

Sherry Veno, Jade's grandmother, said she thinks pre-primary classes need to offer more support and intervention.

"I'm not saying kick this poor little boy out of school," she said. "I think maybe he gets one-on-one if he needs that much attention."

No educational assistants

According to the Education Department website, the normal pre-primary classroom ratio is one staff person for every 10 children. The website also states the maximum number of children in a pre-primary class is 24, with three staff.

Additional staff can be brought in, but the department states the pre-primary program does not have educational assistants, who are staff who work in the school system to support students who need extra help or have behavioural problems.

On Tuesday, the education minister said pre-primary staff will be the ones to decide whether to bring in extra support.

"We will take the lead from our folks on the ground. They have the options and budget to bring in additional resources — staffing resources or otherwise," Zach Churchill said.

Zach Churchill is the minister of education. (CBC)

Churchill said the staff person brought in could be an early childhood educator or a behavioural consultant.

"We have built in our budgets funding for additional resources if that's needed. Because we do want these to be inclusive learning spaces," he said.

'Challenging behaviours'

In an email, Jennifer Rodgers, a spokesperson for the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education said she could not speak about an individual case for privacy reasons.

But she echoed that child-to-staff ratio is one option educators can pursue.

"When incidents such as those described occur, our early childhood educators and program planning team work diligently to ensure each child receives the individual supports that they may need, while ensuring a positive and safe experience for all children in the pre-primary program," she said.

"Program educators employ a number of strategies when responding to challenging behaviours. This includes preventative practices and, when necessary, may include reducing the child-to-educator ratio in the class, if such action is deemed appropriate."

Rodgers said pre-primary is designed to help children in "social-emotional development and self-regulation." She also said the school is following all safety and inclusion criteria found in the provincial school code of conduct policy.

The mother of the boy accused of biting did not reply to an interview request from CBC.

Perry and Veno said they don't think the school is addressing the problem properly. Perry said he may move his daughter to another child-care program.

Veno said she emailed the manager of the pre-primary class and got no response to her suggestion that he get one-on-one help.