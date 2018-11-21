Amherst police arrest 2 men in dump truck heist

Amherst police arrested two men in a coffee shop parking lot in the town Wednesday after a stolen dump truck showed up in the area.

Acting Staff Sgt. Brian Gairns said the department was asked to assist in the arrest around 3 p.m. after the dump truck was reported stolen in Shediac, N.B.

"There will be a weapons charge against one of the men after a weapon was found in a backpack during the arrest," he said.

Gairns could not confirm what type of gun was seized.

He said one of the men was known to police.

The pair will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and more charges are possible, Gairns said.