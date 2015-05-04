SIRT clears Amherst Police of wrongdoing in death of 71-year-old

Two Amherst, N.S., police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the June death of a 71-year-old man in custody.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was asked to investigate by the deputy chief of the Amherst Police Department after the man died in hospital.

An officer discovered the man early on the morning of June 29, doubled over on a sidewalk in the Willow Street area of the town.

According to a summary of SIRT's investigation, the man identified himself, but couldn't say where he lived or with whom. He also told the officer he was sick.

A second officer arrived on the scene and the two of them helped the man to his feet, at which point he started vomiting. The vomit smelled of beer. The first officer drove the man to the police station and the man vomited again on the drive. When the man arrived at the station, he began to dry-heave.

Shortly after arriving at the station, the first officer was able to speak to the man's daughter. She told police he recently resumed drinking after being dry for 20 years. That evening, he consumed several bottles of beer.

Rushed to hospital

About an hour and a half after he was placed in a cell, a guard noticed the man's vomit was discoloured. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance and later died there. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was a stroke and the death was due to natural causes.

A post-mortem also determined through the man's blood alcohol level that he was impaired.

The SIRT report found the arrest was legal and no force was applied.

"There is no evidence to indicate that the officers were negligent in discharging their professional duties and responsibilities," said SIRT director Felix Cacchione.

However, the report also noted that had the officers had more than just basic first-aid training, they might have noticed the signs of a stroke.

MORE TOP STORIES