Amherst Police detonating device on Agnew Street after 2 large blasts this week

Police in Amherst, N.S., are currently working to detonate what the mayor says is an explosive device after a loud explosion woke many people in the town early Wednesday morning.

It's the second time this week that a loud blast has shaken the town, according to town officials.

On Wednesday morning, the Amherst Police Department posted on Facebook that they were working with RCMP explosive disposal unit on Agnew Street near Rotary Park in relation to a device located in the area.

The post states that at 2:40 a.m., a device detonated in the area and woke many people in town.

During a search, police say a second device was located and police have been on scene ever since.

A second Facebook post on Wednesday morning warns residents that they will be "safely detonating" the second device, which may cause a loud noise.

"I haven't been able to be in touch with my police chief to get a formal briefing, but I know now this is looking more serious and is going to be fully and thoroughly investigated," said Mayor David Kogon.

Amherst Police also sent out a release late Tuesday night about another explosion that shook homes in the Rupert Street area on Monday.

Just after 10 p.m., police received "numerous calls about a large blast that was heard throughout town."

Police say officers found debris from a detonated device near the intersection of Agnew and Rupert Streets. The mayor said the two explosions this week happened about three blocks apart on the same street.

Kogon said he didn't personally hear either of the blasts, "but numerous people certainly did."

"It was obviously a very audible event to a lot of people," he said.

No one was hurt in this incident and there were also no reports of property damage, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at (902) 667-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

