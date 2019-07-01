Man dies of medical issue hours after Amherst Police put him in drunk tank

Amherst Police have called in the province's police watchdog after they took a man into custody thinking he was drunk. They called an ambulance when his condition didn't improve. The man died the next day after being taken to hospital.

Details of what happened are scarce at this point. Deputy Chief Timothy Hunter says he's limited in what he can say because of the Serious Incident Response Team investigation.

Hunter says the man was discovered outside in the Willow Street area early Saturday morning.

The man was taken into custody and placed in cells.

"We can't get into specific details of how long they were there," said Hunter when questioned about the timeline.

At some point on Saturday, police realized his condition was deteriorating, and they called an ambulance.

"On the evening of the 29th, we were made aware that the gentleman had further complications - medical issues," said Hunter.

"As a result, from my understanding, he has passed away."

Hunter wouldn't reveal the man's age or where he's from, only that his family has been notified.

"If there's anything that we can do to help them, we're more than happy to," he said. "We will be doing that, and reaching out more as the investigation progresses."

It's now up to the Serious Incident Response Team to determine if the police acted appropriately.