Amherst taking measures to help address affordable housing, homelessness

Town council in Amherst, N.S., has heard it loud and clear that help is needed when it comes to affordable housing.

"Businesses, economic development agencies and others have made it clear to us that there is a housing shortage in our community that crosses the entire spectrum of the housing market," said Mayor David Kogon.

"The council has already taken action in some areas and have directed staff to explore other ways in which the town can help address the shortage."

The town is hoping to see residential development proposals come forward on a town-owned property located off South Albion Street.

Council is also considering a proposal for three, 55-unit apartment buildings on property next to E.B. Chandler Junior High School. Another proposal could result in 16 townhouse units south of Fleming Drive.

New subdivisions are also being proposed.

Kogon said council is talking to developers about "how we can offer them some street construction to try to make it more feasible for them to work on more housing."

A couple of buildings that have become available following tax sales are now being offered up to not-for-profit groups to be used as affordable housing.

The town is also trying to find lodging for the rising number of homeless people in the town.

Cornerstone, a volunteer group, is being provided with $95,000 to hire a new executive director so it can continue its work to provide shelter space. The town estimates there are 35-40 people in the Amherst area who are homeless or couch surfing.

"Homelessness is often seen as a big-city issue, but now it is more visible in Amherst," said Kogon.

He said the short-term goal "is that no one dies from exposure and we hope a new director can help them access provincial and federal funding."

The funds earmarked for a new leader for the group is good news but it also speaks to how much work the group has to do. That work is expected to increase with the number of homeless people expected to rise with the high cost of rent and food.

"There are very few resources available within our area to help these people," said Alison Lair, chair of Cornerstone.

"Having an executive director who can oversee the development of some affordable housing units and working with some other partners to identify land and things like that will help push some of this work forward much faster."

Council also recently approved a development agreement to allow for a second youth support housing facility.

Town staff and councillors are participating in a public task force that is working toward providing a short-term emergency transitional housing shelter at a local church in the community for this winter.

