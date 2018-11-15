Amherst man dies in single-vehicle highway crash

A Nova Scotia man died when his vehicle crashed Thursday morning outside of Amherst.

RCMP said the 30-year-old man was driving on Highway 302 in Nappan around 11 a.m. when he apparently lost control of the vehicle. The man was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled off the road.

A passerby called 911 but the man had no pulse when police arrived on the scene. Paramedics couldn't revive him.

RCMP say the man was from Amherst. Officers detoured traffic away from the accident site Thursday afternoon as a collision expert studied the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.